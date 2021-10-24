Steve Madden comes calling with its first concept store in Delhi

Iconic footwear designer Steve Madden has a soft spot for Atlanta, US. And the city adores him too. His store in that city is currently the most popular store of the label in the world. Little wonder that it makes him confident enough to venture into unchartered territories, like Delhi for instance, where the label recently launched its first new concept store at DLF Promenade.

“The right display of the newly launched AW’21 collection is imperative. The concept store is a hub for the new voice and vision for the brand. It is a unique shopping experience,” says Puneet Behal, Senior Vice President-Business, Reliance Brands.

Taking a step forward in its design philosophy, the concept store has moved towards a more refined and modern setting. The New York theme marks a dominant presence, with its downtown loft, vertical brick walls, concrete wall finishes, wooden louvres, and olive and tan distressed leather.

The Rock-n-Roll inspired fall-winter collection is an approach towards a new movement, where we think and dress differently. Bringing to life the spirit of 1970s rock culture with dark hues and metallic textures through fabric, leather and studs, the collection reminds us that though the world has changed, there still remains a way to have some fun. The collection includes a range of sneakers, boots, sandals, accessories and more, for both men and women.

Celebrating the city and streets of New York, US, the brand was launched in 1990 from a factory in Queens, NY. From Day One, the brand revolutionised the shoe industry with the designer merging years of experience with unique and creative designs. Providing distinct, eye-catching and cutting-edge silhouettes to its customers, it celebrates the spirit of individuality, inspiring fashion and footwear.