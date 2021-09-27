Autumn sonata

Capturing the true ethos, culture and aesthetics of the season which brings with it a time for celebrations and warm greetings, the Aarké Ritu Kumar collection has a wardrobe of rich hues and vivid patterns.

Think geo-retro prints in shades of scarlet, deep blues and mustards to deep greens and luscious teals, the collection is an elegant assortment for an easy everyday vibe. The vivid colour story also translates to breezy fabrics like chiffon and cotton along with roomy shapes of flowy dresses, kaftans, and suits made for various occasions in a woman’s daily life.

Additionally, a vintage-inspired vibe also translates well with our easy-to-wear jumpsuits and streamlined shirts. With its second collection, Aarké brings forth a curated line of jackets, sweaters, and shrugs in classic shapes. A collection that will fit in with your everyday life is a joyful rendition for the upcoming festive season.

A brand for cool, casual picks from the House of Ritu Kumar, Aarke is powered by Amrish Kumar, the fashion house’s Managing Director and Creative Director, and currently is only being sold online. The portmanteau? “It’s just a name that works with the initials of the Ritu Kumar brand,” explains Amrish. “Aarké comes in as accessible quality designer wear for women in their everyday lives, a perfect pick for the multitasking urban woman.”

The collection will be available on the website www. aarke.in, Aarké store in Jalandhar as well as on partner sites like Myntra, Tata Cliq and Nykaa Fashion.