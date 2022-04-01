Shirt Theory’s Moonlight collection offers white shirts with a burst of colour

Shirt Theory is a premium luxe fashion brand for men based out of Delhi which started last year. The brand offers an extensive range of shirts. The brand believes that luxurious fashion should be within everyone’s reach. Keeping the above ethos in mind, they launched a new collection of whitewith a burst of colour, titled Moonlight.

Talking about the brand and the Moonlight collection, Pallavi Grover, co-founder of Shirt Theory, says, “With Shirt Theory, we aimed to create a fashion brand that’s suitable for everyone. Our collection includes casual shirts, evening wear, formal shirts, polos and. It took us around five months to come up with this collection. Some of the shirts have colourful stripes, while some have checks print in their cuffs and neckline and others have atouch to them — all in red, blue and black. The shirts are crafted from pure cotton sourced from all across India.” Next, they are planning to do a collection of summer prints and pastel shades, keeping in mind the upcoming summer season.