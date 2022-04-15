Jisora’s summer collection mixes comfort with style

Elaborating on the collection and their passion for fashion, Khushboo says, “Jisora was launched to unite women of different age groups with the idea of fashion. Our parents are garment whole-sellers, but we wanted to create our own identity and brand through Jisora. Our clothing line blends comfort, style, and affordability in the products. We have a modern and vibrant line of clothing including kaftan, loungewear, western wear, and co-ord sets. The USP of the brand is the beautifulprints. Innovation is the key motivation of the company, which drives us hard to bring fresh styles to the portal.” The collection is mostly made of 100 per cent cotton and a few pieces in Russian silk in bright summer colours. “We try to launch about 50 new products every month catering to the age group 18 – 50 years. We aim to provide comfortable yet stylish clothes and for that, we source fabrics from all over India. Next, we are planning to expand to other categories as well like workwear, menswear and kids wear,”concludes Khushboo.