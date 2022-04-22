Kolkata label Ummaira's latest summer saris are light, airy and stylish

Sustainable label Ummaira’s light and airy summer collection of handwoven saris have a vibrant yet soothing colour palette to match your moods from noon to night. Designer-owner Debaroopa Bhattacharyya has used cotton, linens, chiffons, georgettes, mulmul, handlooms, dhakais, and blended cotton in summery shades of pastels, solid colours in matte or muted shades, ombres and tints with a wide variety of digital prints, floral motifs and sleek embroidery work.

Price: Rs 950 onward.

Available at P104, Lake Terrace and on ummaira.com.