Sunyata is all about organic and sustainable fashion

Mellow Space Jacket



What sort of colours, fabrics, and silhouettes one can expect from the collection?

For this season we went forward with a theme of understated luxe. A soothing pastel colour palette like rose gold, soft butter, grey, and peach clubbed with thoughtful print placements. In terms of silhouettes, it is a mix of easy-going and breezy pieces like dresses, overlays, and blouses fused with more structured fits like trousers, shirts, blazers, and jackets, to name a few. The complete collection is made in a superior quality cotton linen weave.



From where do you source the fabrics?

Apart from working with local artisans, we also believe in sourcing our fabric and other raw material from a few local vendors in Delhi and Jammu.

Wide Leg Moon Pant

What inspired you to enter the fashion industry?

It all started in my school days when I used to research famous artists and their creations. After researching more, the idea of art and design made a space in my head. So I decided to research fashion in-depth and it gave me an expression.



Did you face any challenges while starting the venture and how did you overcome it?

I come from a science background and my family wanted me to be an engineer and pursue it whole-heartedly. So instead of landing up in a fashion school, I got through an engineering college in Bengaluru. After staying there for two years, I gathered the courage to quit engineering and joined a fashion school and from there the journey started and my life changed for good. While starting this venture a lot of challenges came up — from setting up a working place to getting the right team in place. We had started after the first wave of COVID-19 with the hope that it would be short-lived. It was traumatic for us as we lost our masterji and a team member to it. The whole process of setting up again and getting the collection made and documented gave us a really hard time.



What are you doing next?

We are exploring and working around block prints and khadi fabrics for our next capsule collection. We are planning to call it ‘flow’.