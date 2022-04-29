Casa-Pop’s limited-edition Art Around the Clock collection brings art within your reach

Scarf from the Art Around the Clock collection

The cosmopolitan and kitschy prêt diffusion line by celebrity interior designer Raseel Gujral Ansal, Casa-Pop, has recently launched a limited-edition Art Around the Clock collection. The brand which is targeted toward the young urban diva was born in Delhi. Talking about the brand and its latest line inspired by art, Raseel says, “The brand is high on quirkiness and it is reflected in products across various categories such as wallpapers, fabrics,and incidental furniture apart from the usual offering in bags,and pocket squares. Coming from a family of artists, I was always interested in art and graphics, so, this time I thought to give art a spin on our accessories line.”The shift from being an interior designer to a fashion designer was an organic one which started seven years ago with art on wallpapers and moved on to other mediums. “I go with my intuition when I am choosing graphics for my line. It takes about one month for the ideation process and then another month for production. We source our fabrics like velvet and satin silk from in and around Delhi. The Art Around the Clock collection boasts of, scarves and pocket squares in bright pops of colours and intriguing prints of a tiger, monks and royals amongst others,” she shares. Raseel’s art prints on wallpapers are next in the pipeline.