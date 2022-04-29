Casa-Pop’s limited-edition Art Around the Clock collection brings art within your reach
The Art Around the Clock collection boasts of tote bags, scarves and pocket squares
The shift from being an interior designer to a fashion designer was an organic one which started seven years ago with art on wallpapers and moved on to other mediums. “I go with my intuition when I am choosing graphics for my line. It takes about one month for the ideation process and then another month for production. We source our fabrics like velvet and satin silk from in and around Delhi. The Art Around the Clock collection boasts of tote bags, scarves and pocket squares in bright pops of colours and intriguing prints of a tiger, monks and royals amongst others,” she shares. Raseel’s art prints on wallpapers are next in the pipeline.
Rs 4,500 upwards. Available online.
