Newly launched Studio7 offers some great decor options for an elegant home

With everyone getting more conscious of the ambience at home, it couldn't have been a better time for Kolkata to get an experiential luxury store offering bespoke home decor and furnishing items. Launched by Nekunj Kedia, Studio 7 offers minimalist and sophisticated furniture, furnishings and home accents options. You can choose from a plethora of options in bed, pillow, cushion covers, bed linens, rugs and curtains. They also offer premium customisation of bedroom, living space and dining area with exquisite artefacts sourced globally ranging from opulent chandeliers, cosy couches and lounge chairs to capacious wardrobes and the likes. Monday to Saturday

Store location: 74, Shakespeare Sarani Road. Timings: 10.30 am - 8.30 pm. (Mon-Sat)