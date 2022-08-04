De Beers Forevermark's latest addition to Avaanti edit have clean designs

Instead of stashing away heavy and precious jewellery in the vault forever, today's women love to invest in bijouterie that becomes a part of their daily lives, reflecting their persona and beliefs. Keeping that in mind, the De Beers Group, one of the leading diamond companies in the world, recently launched its latest designs in the Forevermark Avaanti Collection in its annual three-day Forum held in Mumbai.

Adding a fresh, contemporary dimension to the ever-evolving collection designed for the young and the asopriring, the latest additions appeal to the environment-conscious and champions of sustainability.

The new rings, pendants and earrings all feature beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced De Beers Forevermark diamonds, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold. The neat and sleek designs are also available with the added radiance of pavé-set diamonds. We got a lowdown on the collection from De Beers Forevermark spokesperson Toranj Mehta.

What is the design philosophy behind Avanti Extension?

The latest designs continue the design ethos behind Avaanti, which embodies a spirit of possibility; inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting style statement every day. The new distinctive wrap design is an evocative symbol of the path already forged and the future that can still be influenced. Like an unstoppable current, the curves of the new distinctive design wrap and swirl around with unyielding momentum.

Which kind of jewellery pieces are working the most among the young buyers?

Today's young clients are increasingly looking for brands that reflect their values and inspire trust. A diamond holds the inherent value of preciousness and symbolises something that lasts forever. We have noticed that women want to purchase jewellery that they can wear everyday and that represents their fashion sensibility. Jewelleries that transcend from work wear to party wear are most sought after by the modern women. In fact, the Forevermark Avaanti collection is a reflection of this trend of wearing contemporary jewellery.

What are the kinds of jewellery that will trend this year when it comes to daily wear?

Contemporary jewelleries with distinctive designs which reflect the wearer's personality are trending now. And of course, classic designs with a contemporary twist are always popular among the young and old alike.



What are the essential diamond pieces one must invest in?

From my experience, I have seen jewellery that is versatile and can be worn for multiple occasions are a part of every fashionista’s wardrobe. Jewelleries like daily wear classic solitaire earrings, a diamond bracelet/ bangle, a single line diamond necklace or a classic solitaire pendant are pieces that can be paired with any outfit for any occasion.



What are your future plans for De Beers in India?

De Beers Forevermark is present across 64 cities in India with 275 doors. We are currently building our online presence to increase our reach across markets as well as retailing from our exclusive boutiques.