Dazzle in occasionwear with Varun Chakkilam’s latest edit Recherché

Hyderabad-based fashion designer Varun Chakkilam has carved a niche for himself with his unique choice of neutral shades, musings from nature, and craftsmanship in occasionwear. The eponymous label showcased at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week with its latest edit Recherché ~ Spring/Summer'2022 showing its craftsmanship in modern bridal and fusion wear. It featured Kangana Ranaut who dazzled in an ice blue lehenga with floral embroidery and patti border paired with a dupatta and a plunging neckline cut-out blouse. The look encapsulated the whole collection’s essence — it is youthful, inspired by the alluring motifs of nature and is soft in colour tones. The collection also featured ornate embroidery and glass beadwork combined with geometric designs that truly makes it sparkling festive wear. Ahead of the festivities and wedding season, we sat with the suave Varun Chakkilam to find out his inspiration for Recherché, ruling trends and how the label aims to diversify.

What's the inspiration for the Recherché ~ Spring/Summer 2022 collection?

The collection births from my imagination about a valley of flowers and soft petals. A whiff of freshness in the air amid the breezy summers defines the mood of this collection. Recherché blends the use of breezy flowy florals with the contemporary setting of a structural outline achieved by geometric elements thereby bringing femininity and romanticism. The collection depicts our experimental attempt to visualise the mood of a summer wedding romance for this season.

What design techniques, motifs, and embellishments are dominantly used?

The ensembles are embellished with katdana work and glass bead decoration, especially in menswear outfits. Special attention is drawn to linear embroidery which provides a meeting point for geometry and rhythmic florals in the outfits.

Why did you go with neutral hues?

Recherché is an amalgamation of various summer shades including buff beige, lilacs, twilight blue, and transitioning ombre. They reflect our understated aesthetic look marked by grace and playfulness.

What fashion trends do you predict ahead of the upcoming festive season?

The global colour of the season — cobalt blue — will be trending all across Indian festive wear as it is very elegant and vibrant. Other than that, an enticing mix of striking reds with tones of rustic vintage shades can be predicted. Coming to trendy pieces, the flowy capes, jackets along with printed chiffon dresses, floorlength anarkalis, peplum and sharara sets are going to rule.

₹25,000 upwards. Available online and in-store at Jubilee Hills

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada