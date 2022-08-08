Preview: Gulabo by Abu Sandeep comes to Chennai with their new prêt collection

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla comes to town with Gulabo, a part of their AJSK prêt offering, boasting jamdani and chanderi silk ensembles, among others. Expect touches of their signature handworked embroidery like mirror work and resham, though we are taken up with their edgy gota patti work that is part of this edit which will be available at the three-day pop-up hosted by Tifara. We especially like the off-white ghaghra set that has bold gota motifs on a net border, exuding an endearing contemporary vibe with traditional undertones. Along with these festive offerings, look out for the bold and dramatic ‘striped’ collection in modal satin that works as everyday wear and features bright colours and digital prints – and probably earns the ‘resort wear’ tag for the Gulabo line in this collection.

From August 9 to 11. At Tifara boutique. Khader Nawaz Khan Road.