Dots & Doodles' exclusive range of co-ord sets channel the 80s vibes and make for chic beach wear

Delhi-based design studio Dots & Doodles, known for their unique prints, personalised stationery and accessories, have set foot in the fashion business with a colourful and chic collection of co-ords called Copa Cabana. This vibrant collection comprises an exclusive range of beautifully-designed co-ord sets, ideal for all your relaxed moments, from beach days to BBQ nights.

The edit flaunts ritzy co-ord sets, inspired by 80’s fashion replete with bold, colourful patterns and prints capturing playfulness, joy and adventure associated with sunny days and sandy beaches.

Gato co-ord set

“The Copa Cabana collection marks our first step into fashion. So, we wanted to start with something special. Something that fused comfort with style. And co-ord sets, given their versatility, were a perfect choice. We decided to keep the prints bold but feminine, to encapsulate the feeling of pure, unfettered joy one experiences on a holiday. We want our customers to feel like they’re wearing a piece of art — something that actually gives them joy, apart from being stylish and comfortable,” says Krisha Seth, co-founder of Dots & Doodles.

Love Bird co-ord set

Whether you’d like to dress it up for Sunday brunch with the girls, dress it down for movie night with family or nail that vacation wardrobe, this collection offers different prints for every occasion. The Love Bird co-ord set channels a flirty, feminine vibe, while Suzani is a Persian-inspired creation with large prints and is suitable for brunches.

Secret Garden co-ord set

For casual days and beach vacays, choose from the stylish Secret Garden flaunting pretty spring blossoms and Gato with its quirky pink leopard prints is for the adventure-loving soul. For the ones who love to stick to the rule book, you may try Mayflower featuring soothing colours reminiscent of sunsets in spring.

Suzani co-ord set

Each piece in the Copa Cabana collection is crafted from pure cotton and you can also style them as separates, with your favourite pair of trousers or your favourite tee, making these designs completely versatile and chic.