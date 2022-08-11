World Wide Fund for Nature India launches clothing line to commemorate National Handloom Day  

According to media sources, Textile brand Warp ‘n Weft has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature India for the launch of the ‘Chakradhara’ collection, a clothing line in commemoration of National Handloom Day which was on August 7.

Media sources further reported that the clothing line weaves together the stripes of the tiger and its closeness with nature and sustainability while representing the essence of Indian crafts and culture.

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the project stands for love for tigers and the conservation efforts to support the thriving population of the majestic animal, as reported by media sources.

Shraman Jha, Director of Marketing, Communications and Fundraising WWF India, reportedly said ‘Chakradhara’ represents a unique partnership that brings together the two national heritages of India –handlooms and tigers.

Sh. U.P. Singh Jha, Secretary (Textiles), attended the launch of ‘Chakradhara’ in New Delhi and also held an interactive session with the attendees, as reported by media sources. U.P Singh reportedly said, “Five decades of dedicated efforts to conserve tigers in India has brought out some significant results, a thriving population of big cats, the highest among all tiger range countries. We thank Warp ‘n Weft for conceptualising and weaving the Banarasi handloom collection to celebrate the tiger. (sic)”

Sagrika Rai, Founder & Creative Director, Warp ‘n Weft, reportedly said, “It is a strong, impactful collaboration between two ethical institutions. We pledge to contribute a part of the sales proceeds to WWF India, contributing to nature and wildlife conservation. (sic)”

National Handloom Day has been celebrated on August 7 every year since 2015 to observe the launch of the 1905’s Swadeshi Andolan, which had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular, handloom weavers.