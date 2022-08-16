Designer Shubhi Aggarwal's label Cuin's all-white edit Wenos exudes style and confidence

Homegrown label Cuin's latest collection Wenos is an ode to all things feminine with its all-white theme telling a story of a new dawn.

Cuin's Wenos collection

"The feeling of triumph and serenity pervades our collection of timeless separates. Within this new line-up, you will find an array of dresses, multitasking co-ord sets, breezy tunics, and versatile jumpsuits that are trans-seasonal. The heart of this collection is the classic and experimental shapes that celebrate comfort and the female form. Furthermore, the all-white approach embraces the power of one colour to establish a mood that’s alluring, confident, and soothing at the same time," tells designer Shubhi Aggarwal, founder of this Delhi-based brand.

Fabrics like pure silk satin, pure linens, and cotton twill have been used to add richness to all the ensembles while assuring the fluidity of the silhouettes.

"Also, the zero-waste pattern cutting technique employed through one-half of this collection creates fresh styles that are designed with a planet-first approach in mind," adds the couturier.

Above all, Wenos harps on effortless, wearable silhouettes in luxe, airy fabrics.

Price on request. On madebycuin.com