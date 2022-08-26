Enter a cosmic connect with The Loom Art's latest jewellery line inspired by the whimsical galaxy

Mystical themes related to the cosmos have long inspired creative souls — artists, poets, designers, scientists and more. Moreover, with the recent Supermoon, it has ignited a conversation over celestial bodies. Capturing a similar theme of the cosmos, Jaipur-based label The Loom Art has come up with an exciting range of minimalist jewellery with their collection, Cosmic Dream. Helmed by Aarushi Kilawat who earlier debuted as a Gen Next designer at Lakmé Fashion Week, the edit is inspired by the world of fantasy.

The designer says, “The pieces have been made to memorialise a dreamy world. They represent the sheer beauty of the abstract pattern in one’s life.”

The collection features metallic gold-coloured pieces inspired by celestial shapes of stars, moon and every mystical element one could expect in the stellar galaxy. From shoulder dusting earrings to hoops, bracelets, danglers, chokers and more, the range is as eclectic and snazzy as it gets.

Commenting on the making of the pieces Aarushi says, “We have used a supreme quality recyclable brass material for the collection. Each piece has gone through handcrafted techniques like casting, plating, stone setting, polishing, hammering, hand texturing etc to give it a fine finishing, shape and lustre.”

The pieces thrive as artisanal jewellery — a concept that’s becoming a rage these days. Arushi comments on the trend, “The growing demand for artisanal jewellery reveals that people are now getting more exposed towards exquisite unique designs. This is why, during our making process, artisans make sure that each piece is crafted to perfection with love, dedication and passion.”

Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada