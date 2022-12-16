Studiowest by Westside launches bold new make up range called 'Rani'

Beauty standards have changed over-time. From simple black kohl for the eyes or beetroot flush for the cheeks to creating art on the face – makeup has come a long way.

Keeping the ever-evolving make-up space in mind, Studiowest by Westside announced the launch of an exclusive make-up range: Rani. Studiowest has always celebrated diversity and inclusivity. With the launch of this new collection, the brand is once again putting the spotlight on beauty with pops of colour. The collection celebrates different versions of a Rani, such as Rule Breaking, Rebel, Risqué, Radiant, and Romantic.

The Rani range has taken an inspiration from GenZ. This is mainly because of their ideological leanings as they value self-expression, individuality, and inclusiveness. They mobilize themselves for several causes and rebel standard norms that has been set by the society. With this ethos in mind, also expect fun and captivating packaging - an ode to retro matchboxes meshed up with unexpected colours. Rani is an homage to the freethinkers of the times.

For this collection, StudioWest collaborated with start-up agencies like Chennai-basedWhoa Mama Designs for fascinating packaging. This packing is an ode to retro matchboxes meshed up with unexpected colours. They also collaborated with Vivaci Luxury as their branding and marketing agency; both these agencies employ a GenZ crowd.

Speaking on the collection, Mr. Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty at Westside said, “We are thrilled to launch Rani, an exclusive make-up range by Studiowest. Rani is a range for anyone who loves a pop of colour. It is inclusive, bold, sassy, and creative. The idea behind the launch is to break all rules in creating new contemporary looks. Beauty enthusiasts can now shop the range available across select Westside stores. ”

The collection includes Eye Shadow Duo Palettes, Colourful Eye Liners, a Face Palette, Lip Gloss, Liquid Lip Colour, Lipsticks, and Nail Polishes. Starts at INR 195 to INR 595, and will be available online as well as in select stores.