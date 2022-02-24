Reshma Kunhi launched her latest Indo-Western collection at the International Fashion Week

We often hear from fashion gurus that it’s important to have one piece in your wardrobe that is versatile and can be worn on different occasions. But what is that one outfit? Designer Reshma Kunhi’s latest collection could be the answer to this question. Kunhi recently introduced her latest Indo-Western collection at the International Fashion Week at Marriott Bengaluru Whitefield, where Tamil actor Nandita Swetha and Kannada actor Iti Acharya turned showstoppers for her show.

Keeping the weather in mind, the celebrity designer included fusion wear. “As summer is nearing, I am working on an Indo-Western collection because that’s what works best for the season. Youngsters today prefer wearing fusion wear. Even in the bridal collection, western bridal outfits with an Indian twist are popular,” says Kunhi, adding that the collection works for most occasions. Her new offerings include a variety of shirts and crop tops.

They say the devil lies in the details. Kunhi has taken this seriously with most of her pieces including sequin work and elaborate embroidery. “There’s this skirt that has complete embroidery but the shirt is simple,” says Kunhi, who suggests pairing jewellery based on the occasion. “One can pair a crop top with a saree or skirt. There is a halter top which can be paired with jeans,” says Kunhi, adding that due to Covid, many want versatile elements in their wardrobe which can match their with other outfits.

Acharya looked like a dream in an off-white bridal wear, giving off a summer feel. “Iti wore a bridal wear made of pure chanderi silk with zari bootis on it. We paired it with a very heavy necklace. I wanted to show a summer bride,” explains Kunhi.

On the other hand, Swetha was wearing a fusion lehenga which was colourful and had a happy and peppy vibe to it. “The one that Swetha wore would be great for a reception or cocktail party. Or one can wear it for any other evening function as well,” says Kunhi, adding that Swetha’s dance during her entry was the highlight of the show.