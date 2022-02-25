Huedee takes us to space with their latest Space Odyssey collection

Ensemble from 369 collection

Huedee, an exclusive tie-dye luxury apparel brand, based out of Kolkata, recently launched two collections to inspire and connect free-spirited minds with their unique tie-dye creations. It all started with Beyoncé wearing a tie-dye outfit on the beach, Justin Bieber choosing it as a church outfit and Dree Hemingway rocking it at a red-carpet event, all back in 2018.

In 2019, Huedee was founded by Ahana Chauhan and Yash Agarwal, a brand exclusively working with tie-dye concepts across different categories like shoes, bags, hoodies, t-shirts, dresses and masks. Talking about Huedee and their tie-dye inspiration, Ahana says, “Tie-dye has made a comeback and this time, it is here to stay. We at Huedee aim to spread this culture of free spirit through our modern yet timeless unisex apparel. We have something for everyone, right from men, women, kids to pets. According to me, colour is for everyone, there is no need to categorise any colour for any segment in particular.”

Yash Agarwal and Ahana Chauhan



Their Space Odyssey 2022 Collection is an ode to the idea of exploring life beyond earth and has vibrant colour options in hoodies and joggers. Another thoughtfully curated collection is the 369 Series Autumn Collection which is inspired by the spiritual relevance of the numbers ‘3’, ‘6’, and ‘9’, also known as “divine numbers” which hold the key to the universe. Made from knitwear, the raw materials are sourced from South India.

When Ahana and Yash had started, they were the only brand catering to tie-dye for western outfits, unlike now, brands have introduced a tie-dye line of their own. “Yash and I love colours. For the first two years, Yash himself did all the colour combinations and worked alone, it is only now that he has a team. We both decide on the colour combinations and style. We are planning our summer collection to go in line with current trends. And we hope soon every wardrobe will have at least one tie-dye outfit,” concludes Ahana.



