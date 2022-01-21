Couturier Bhumika Sharma’s latest edit, Zoya, sets a new sartorial standard

The remarkable way in which Indian ethnic wear has evolved in its style in the past five years — from being ornate traditional ensembles to embracing the global silhouette — is a ready reckoner of how the Indian market is slowly embracing a minimalist approach to fashion. Like many emerging new-age designers, Bhumika Sharma too plays around the key themes of tradition and modernity with a minimal interplay of rich fabrics, luxe stone embellishments and a fusion of embroideries including ambi-circle and her signature nuqta print.

Turning the winters a shade more gorgeous is her latest collection of festive wear called Zoya. Replete with drama and glamour, the ultra-modern edit caters to the Gen-Z women, adding a new perspective to the traditional weaves with a contemporary touch. The comfortable and vibrant silhouettes come in vivid tones of yellow, red and subtle beige and the exquisite handcrafted anarkalis might be the perfect choice to glam up an evening soirée or wedding.

Bhumika Sharma's Zoya edit

“Anarkalis are classics and never go out of fashion. They hold so much strength and power and look elegant yet playful. Pair them up with a nice embroidered belt or a nice dupatta. They can be styled in so many ways and constitute an absolutely essential piece in any woman’s wardrobe,” shares Bhumika, who runs her eight-year-old label from Delhi.

Sharma tells us that prints are going to be big in 2022 and so will be the conventional six-yard sari. “Silhouettes that are classic and chic will go a long way this summer. Pinks and fuchsias are the colours of summer and prints with thread embroideries will be a powerful combination. We too are going big on our signature belts and will demonstrate many ways to style them with different outfits,” she tells us.

Sharma feels that an ethnic wardrobe must consist of staples like jackets and shararas other than ruffled saris and puff sleeves but besides them, there should be an ample number of prints. “Transformative and modern silhouettes go hand in hand with traditional weaves. Without diminishing the traditional value of a silhouette, a modern twist can change the outlook of a silhouette completely,” concludes Bhumika, who is busy working on an all print collection around shades of pink where she’ll be experimenting with prints and subtle thread embroideries.

Price on request. bhumikasharma.in

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas