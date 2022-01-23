Ora d oro Product Review: Not just lip service

One of the best lipstick brands I’ve tried thus far is Ora d’oro. I recently picked their hyaluronic acid-boosted Spectrum Liquid Lip in Amore Mio, a shade of pink, and Cinnamon, a shade of brown.

These liquid matte lipsticks don’t dry the lips. Perhaps, it’s the hyaluronic acid that works in providing hydration. The formulation is thick but not sticky. All you need is one swipe. It stays on for a good amount of time. What I especially liked was that it touches up well.

Reapplication does not make the lips scaly or cracked. A word of advice though: Begin with a light application and when the colour fades, top it up with another layer. This way, you’ll get the most out of the lipstick.

The colour palate of the range includes deep shades such as red and mauve and neutral ones such as the ones I tried. They all flatter the Indian skin tone that largely comprises warmer complexions.

I am not convinced about the brand’s claim that the product adds volume to the lip or that it heals chapped lips but all in all the lipsticks are worth giving a shot.

Ora d’oro Spectrum Liquid Lip Amore Mio, and Cinnamon Price: Rs 2,075 each

Availability: Oradorobeauty.in, Tata Cliq, Myntra

Ayesha Singh