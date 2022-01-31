Get, Set, Go: TUMI launches Spring 2022 collection

Embracing the juxtaposition of the digital space and the natural world, America’s premium luggage brand, TUMI, has come out with a collection that explores how modern technology is used to sustainably recreate and reimagine natural resources.

With a focus on sustainability, in addition to durability and modularity, it has announced the relaunch of its popular Alpha Bravo collection. First introduced in 2010, the collection marked a pivotal moment in the brand’s history when modern, utilitarian bags were introduced. The latest evolution captures the same “go anywhere, do anything” energy of the original line, but with sleeker and even more durable silhouettes.

Crafted with TUMI’s signature ballistic nylon, the collection includes over two dozen styles ranging from backpacks to totes to briefs. Some styles feature the addition of vibrant scratch-resistant coatings. Key pieces this season include the Recruit Chest Pack, Navigation Backpack and the Mason Duffel.

Compatible with the Alpha Bravo collection, as well as select styles from other collections, is the new range of TUMI+Travel accessories. The cleverly designed pieces give clients the option to personalise their bags to meet their needs. From modular pouches that can be attached to the interior or exterior of bags, to a detachable water bottle holder and packable rain cover, each add-on was made to enhance functionality.

For women, a new series of Misty Duffel and Fern Drawstring Backpack are two stand-out styles that convert to hold a yoga mat, making the commute from the office to the studio seamless. Another bright addition is the new Iridescent Blue colourway for the Tahoe and Devoe collections that gives a sleek metallic sheen.