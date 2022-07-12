Shyamal & Bhumika launched their latest wedding collection in Hyderabad

Keeping it bright and right for the brides this year is brand Shyamal & Bhumika who launched their collection — Wedding Couture 2022 at their store in the city. With vibrant colours and hand-woven embroidery that are a dream for many brides, the two have believe this collection is one of their best in recent times. Sticking to the traditional looks, they played around with a wide range of colours, taking inspiration from nature.

Getting into the details of their collection, Bhumika says, “For this couture, we have drawn inspiration not just from nature, but also architecture and history. The entire collection is a reflection of that. A lot of the embroideries are from the revival series that we do often. We also worked on a variety of fabrics including lustrous silks and velvet. It also has beautiful surface ornaments for brides who are looking for something bright and gorgeous this season.”

We ask about the pop of colours used in the collection and Shyamal responds, “We chose some lovely reds, emerald greens, ivory, etc. It is indeed a very unusual mix of colours in the trend of dupattas, the main outfits and even the threads used. When it came to deciding what threats work for our embroidery we zeroed in on a combination of well-thought-out crafts and sampled them all several times to bring out the right mix of colours to make a motif. What Aditi (Rao Hydari) is wearing is an example of that — it has so many colours and layers to it. It’s the same with all the designs in this collection.” Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who was the face of the collection, looked elegant in a red and green lehenga, with floral motifs.

The duo worked on colours that they observed most brides have been choosing for their outfits. “We looked out and around to find the different colour options that brides these days have been opting for. We figured that many love a varied range of colours for different wedding rituals before and after the wedding but for the big day, the preferred colour is red — sticking to the traditional red for the ceremony is what many like. Ivory and different shades of pink, especially rusty pink, are a hot favourite this season,” Shyamal tells CE.

The designer store in Banjara Hills is a treat for the eyes. “The space has been designed to make you feel at home. We have a beautiful selection of clothes put up, keeping in mind the upcoming season too.

We also are a favourite of the grooms. You will easily find a wise collection of men’s wear as well. There is something for everything and everyone — clothes for a particular occasion, luxury prep and wedding while for women, we have a wide range of sarees and accessories here. This store has been designed imagining a Gujarati haveli and the interiors of the store give you the feel of one. We have worked towards putting all of this together with great passion,” says Bhumika.

Shyamal & Bhumika are India to the world, the duo syas, and hopes to stay true to that cause. “We launched our store in Los Angeles, USA and are looking to open another in New York soon. We hope to widen our market in the next 6-8 months,” they sign off.