The five best body care products out on shelves, this week!

This week, we round-up brand new body care products that have just hit stores. From a shimmery sanitiser to a youth enhancing essence and some ayurvedic goodness, we’ve got it all! Time to hit the shops, again?

‘Hand’some and how!

It’s never the wrong season for hand balms or hand creams, call it what you may, and these brand new hand care essentials from Body Shop come to stores just in time for the occasional July showers. With 97 per cent natural-origin ingredients, including cocoa butter and shea butter, the almond milk and avocado variants promise complete hand care. INR 395 onwards. thebodyshop.in

Herby goodness

This anti-bacterial body wash from this organic brand Vilvah claims to have the power of silver and offers 99.9 per cent germ killing benefits. Experience the power of purifying turmeric and neem that promise to carefully cleanse your skin day after day, while leaving it smooth and supple. The green apple and lemony foam also promises to revitalise and soothe your spirit. The wash is for all skin types, great for acne prone skin and kids-friendly. INR 140 onwards. vilvahstore.com

Spicy affair

Kama Ayurveda just launched a new lightweight and non-greasy cream, Eladi Hydrating Light Cream that is inspired by ancient ayurvedic texts, coupled with Light Emulsion Technology. The cream claims to provide moisture to the skin, without leaving it greasy, while a natural emollient base promises to leave a soft, smooth and nourished feel. Formulated with costus and cardamom, the product also has beetroot and cinnamon leaf extracts. INR 795 onwards. kamaayurveda.com

Sparkly clean

Taking regular sanitisers a notch higher, this unique formulation from Just Human combines skincare and beauty as it embodies gold pearlescent leaving a refreshing and natural glow to the skin. Crafted with advanced technology and trace amounts of a proprietary smart molecule, the brand claims that it coats the skin with an invisible, impervious yet non-toxic bionic shield for efficient hygiene and safety. Developed with US technology, the product offers 99 per cent protection against germs and pathogens for 24 hours. INR 460. justhuman.co.in

Turn back time

Innisfree just launched a Black Tea Youth Enhancing Treatment Essence, an anti-ageing essence that cares for dull and rough skin and claims to lead to a clear and radiant complexion. With 95 per cent Black Tea Peptide ActivatorTM formula extracted from jeju black tea, this new product contains eight types of peptides that are known as key anti-aging ingredients. INR 2,500. innisfree.com

