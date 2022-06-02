Aaina Mahajan’s MellowDrama announces the launch of its new collection, Phoenix

Reflecting on the thought that imperfection is the new perfection, MellowDrama’s new collection, Phoenix, has finally hit stores and this collection from designer Aaina Mahajan is interplay of fabric that presents a striking juxtaposition of fresh grunge and bold looks.

Founder of MellowDrama, Aaina is a master’s graduate from London College of Fashion and has four years of work experience with international brands like Topshop and River Island. Aaina’s focus has been on curating and then designing for the Indian woman looking for effortless classics with a burst of glamour. She launched the brand in 2016.

Inspired by the beauty of the deconstructed, Phoenix is mayhem of mixed moods and fragments. It embodies a new language for MellowDrama by lending an unconventional identity to denim. Fit together like puzzle pieces, the collection is a creative play on assembling disrupted classics.

Echoing the idea of freedom and youthful energy in your wardrobe, the styles are set on an electric palette of blue, white and black. Subverting the codes of modern grunge, the collection is amplified with signature studs and rustic crystals to create patterns. The pieces are further accentuated with experimental details like denim tapes, appliqué work as well as the whimsical usage of zippers.

These pieces are a staggering combination of schiffli, prints, solids, and denim, with their base on pure cotton and poplin in dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, blazers, co-ord sets and separates.

INR 7,000 onwards. Available online.