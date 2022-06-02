Shorshe is back in Chennai and this time with their SS ’22 collection, Thandai

Known for her easy breezy, all-size, inclusive and sustainable take on fashion for women, Delhi-based designer Tanushree Basu is back in the city with her SS ’22 collection called Thandai from her comfort wear label, Shorshe (mustard in Bengali). Shorshe celebrates sustainable fabrics and works directly with fair trade weavers from across Bengal who hand-craft beautiful cottons, linen, muslins, khadi and jamdani for the label. The label was in town a few months ago with their previous edit, Patjhar, their autumn-winter ’21 collection.

“This collection is called Thandai and is inspired by the cool must-have beverage that defines the festival of Holi in so many ways. The edit is made up of breezy silhouettes and colours that pay homage to the much-loved drink. You can expect silhouettes in rose, light yellow and ivory in muslin and jamdani from Pulia in Bengal,” begins the designer who is a favourite with Bollywood celebs like Konkona Sensharma, Tabu and Vidya Balan.

Ensembles from the collection

“The main inspiration behind all our clothing is comfort. I believe clothing has to be comfortable. I love anti-fit Japanese styles and our soft jamdani textiles help in creating such clothes. I also like the overall look to be slightly feminine even though my silhouettes are pretty free-flowing. The Shorshe woman is definitely a woman who knows her mind,” adds Tanushree, a communications graduate from St Xaviers (Mumbai) who was an advertising professional for 25 years before she chose to switch to designing.The label that was launched in Kolkata in 2016 by Tanushree was a passion project and focuses on comfort wear like kaftans, tunics, kurtas, saris and dupattas. “Next up, I’m going to be working on tissue and banarasi silks for the upcoming season,” concludes the designer.

INR 7,500 onwards. At Amethyst.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal