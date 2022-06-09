Ekta Kapoor launches her own apparel line under the brand EK

Television personality Ektaa R Kapoor has launched her clothing line under the brand EK. It was officially introduced and launched on Ekta's birthday on June 7.

The clothing line includes cotton apparel and features three collections Charbagh, Siyahi and Kairi. These include products such as kurtas, bottoms, and dupattas. The Charbagh collection features beautiful floral and nature-themed prints representing serenity. The Siyahi print, the Indigo collection, brings joy and the Kairi collection has raw mango-themed prints evoking relaxation.

Speaking about the new launch, Ektaa says, “I am extremely thrilled to be growing EK with the launch of our new apparel line. I am truly grateful for the success that EK has seen so far. Some of EK’s products, such as copper bottles, ran out of stock within the first month of their launch, and I was elated to see that one of the evil eye necklaces from the EK jewelry collection became a huge hit, especially after my friend and television star - Karan Kundra gifted it to Tejaswi Prakash. I hope that consumers will extend the same love to our apparel line as well.” EK's home decor and furnishing line was earlier launched in November 2021.

What's interesting is that the collection was launched in association with live entertainment commerce platform Roposo which means EK’s apparel line can be discovered on Roposo and on lock screen platform Glance.