Arpita Mehta's newest fashion vertical, AM by Arpita Mehta, offers trans-seasonal luxe options

Driven by the philosophy that luxe wear can be flaunted anywhere and anytime, feted designer Arpita Mehta launched her all-season luxe wear label, AM by Arpita Mehta, which offers a wide range of ready-to-wear fine clothing which boasts of exclusive prints and unique silhouettes.

Despite a hectic schedule, the couturier, known for her gala festive numbers, spoke with us about her newest venture and what to expect from the same.

Tell us about this new all-season luxury wear label, AM by Arpita Mehta?

AM by Arpita Mehta, the fact that it is called an all-season luxury line is because we wanted to create a line comprising comfortable yet luxurious clothes which could be worn at any time of the day or season. The idea was to not do pret where we are compromising on the fabric or the quality of the garment.

The inspiration has been more about understanding what the women around me wanted from us. And I realised that they basically want beautiful clothes that could be worn on many occasions and in many ways.

AM by Arpita Mehta

Tell us what kind of outfits will be on offer under this label?

We’ve introduced a lot of different prints like the brick, marble and rug prints. We’ve done shapes like kaftan, kaftan tunics along with pyjama pants besides co-ord sets where we have high-long and short-long shirts and pants. We’ve introduced the Mehendi kaftan. We have introduced kaftan looks that can be worn to pre-wedding events like mehendi. We’ve done palazzo pants with chain mail tops that one can dress up or down as per requirement.

Tell us the luxe all-season trends for this summer?

I feel cowl neck tops, satin slip dresses, and lovely summer colours like fuchsia pink, orange, and lime green, have literally returned with a bang. In terms of shapes, we do see a lot of co-ord sets and comfort clothing. I wouldn’t say oversized because that is not the trend right now, but it’s chic with a twist of streetwear that's definitely trending.

AM by Arpita Mehta

Upcoming collections to expect from AM by Arpita Mehta?

We would be continuing these silhouettes since this has been the first drop for AM by Arpita Mehta. We will be seeing a lot more prints, colour variations, and style variations in the upcoming months.

Tell us about your main brand and the collections that will be coming up?

Our main brand has always been focused on festive wear. We’ll be definitely focusing on shararas, ghararas, saris, jackets, and fusion Indian clothing besides our bridal line which is going to be even more elaborate than last season.

AM by Arpita Mehta

Tips for summer brides?

Have fun with your outfit. Go light, go easy-breezy. Play around with soft colours, don’t go deeper in your palette and do not get scared of adding a little bling to your look because you’re a bride at the end of the day so you must stand out even though it’s a summer wedding.

Price: Rs 11,000 to 44,000. On arpitamehtaofficial.com