Retail therapy: Go shopping crazy, this week, in Chennai!

June calls for some jubilation and this year, let that jubilation be in the form of some brazen and guiltless retail therapy. We’ve put together six of the coolest launches to hit the city this week and so if you don’t have something planned already; we suggest a shopping-ridden itinerary!

Bare beauty

Actress-turned-couturier Salma Rana’s latest collection The Minimalist is now in town and the collection, true to its name, pays tribute to simplicity in design. The ensembles, each one a unique piece, have been designed to have different purposes. Avec the accompaniment like a stole, dupatta or a piece of jewellery, the ensemble works as formal, and sans the same accompaniment, it works as casual day wear. Look forward to easy silhouettes and summery colours. INR 5,850 onwards. At Amethyst.

Ensemble from Salma Rana’s The Minimalist

Ensemble from Shivani Bhargava’s Bahaar

Floral glam

Shivani Bhargava is back in the city with Bahaar, an amalgamation of the ever longing love for floral scenery and modern linear forms. The collection is an extension towards the conscious use of pure handwoven textiles and hand crafted techniques. Look out for kurta sets and saris in olive, lilac, ivory, pink, rose and yellow in prints, stripes and florals and embroidery on linen, chanderi, khadi and cotton. INR 9,800 onwards. At Collage.

Simple chic

Anju Modi comes back to Chennai with two of her new collections: Saadgi — A Handcrafted Summer Story and Long Weekend. Saadgi promises to take us back to pristine, untarnished beginnings, when the definition of simplicity was a decluttered one, free of artifice or gimmickry. Long Weekend, on the other hand, is a collection with the feel of a fresh summer holiday. This ethnic range has contemporary silhouettes like high slit kurtas with bell sleeves, interesting asymmetric hem lines, jacket styles with inside short kurtis and high ankle culottes. INR 8,900 onwards. At Evoluzione.

Ensemble from Anjum Modi’s latest edit

Ensembles from Saanjh by Sva

Festive vibes

Saanjh by Sva makes its way into the city just ahead of Father’s Day and you can look forward to very interesting silhouettes for men and women of all ages. From structured kurta sets to bandis, pants and blazer-shorts co-ord sets for men to palazzos, tunics, dresses, skirts, crop tops, kaftans, structured saris, camisoles, bustiers, sharara pants, lehengas and blouses for women — the collection comes in beautiful shades of ivory, lilac, corals, pinks and orange. INR 9,500 onwards. At Tifara.

Bling away

Sangeetha Peter, a connoisseur of fine jewellery featuring gold, diamond and uncut jewellery, exclusively hand-picked from some of Hyderabad’s finest jewellers brings to the city carefully-picked pieces that are characterised by workmanship par excellence. Look forward to intricately-crafted designs set beautifully in motifs from the Nizam era with artisanal pieces sourced from karigars who have been in the jewellery trade for over half a century. INR 50,000 onwards. At Mersal. On June 15 and 16.

Bijouterie from Sangeetha Peter’s latest curation

Isfahan by Good Earth

Persia parfum

Good Earth launches their perfume range with Zagros and Isfahan; their inaugural colognes that they claim are a flight of fantasy through space and time. The stunning jewel colours of the bottles are a visual delight and the deep emerald evokes verdant greens of a mountain meadow lush with conifers while the soft, iridescent jade reflects the aquamarine hues of water bodies. Isfahan captures the essence of a spring garden; while Zagros is inspired by a mountain meadow. INR 9,500 onwards. At Good Earth

