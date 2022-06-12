MellowDrama's new collection is imperfectly perfect

Reflecting on the thought that imperfection is the new perfection, clothing brand MellowDrama’s new capsule collection, Phoenix, is an interplay of fabric that presents a striking juxtaposition of grunge and bold looks. Inspired by the beauty of the deconstructed, the collection is a medley of mixed moods and fragments. It embodies a new language for the brand by lending an unconventional identity to denim. Fit together like puzzle pieces, it is a creative play on assembling disrupted classics. It includes a combination of schiffli, prints, solids and denim in dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, blazers, co-ord sets and separates.

Exuding freedom and youthful energy, the styles are set on an electric palette of blue, white and black. Subverting the codes of modern grunge, the collection is amplified with signature studs and rustic crystals to create patterns. The pieces are further accentuated with experimental details like denim tapes, applique work as well as the whimsical usage of zippers.

The brainchild of Aaina Mahajan, who studied at London College of Fashion, the brand that claims to be a one-stop solution for prêt wear, believes in using pure fabrics with easy fits and contemporary cuts highlighted by fine embroideries and quirky embellishments. It targets the woman who is unabashedly herself and expresses her take on the world through fashion that is bold yet comfortable.

Prices range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 29,000