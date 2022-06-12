Online portal MOS Preloved gives pre-owned saris a longer life and multiple wearers

Of all the saris in our wardrobes, the ones passed down from our mums, aunts and grannies have always brought that extra twinkle to the eyes, enveloping us in a sense of warmth, love and affection. Of course, the fact that they have been loved for a generation or two is the biggest factor, but look at it from the sustainability aspect, and it’s a win-win for all. The sari gets a long life, you get ‘newer’ ones without burning a hole in your pocket, and the planet breathes a lot easier.

Taking this concept a bit further and reiterating the current ethos of making fashion sustainable, Magic of Saris (MOS), an online portal for sari lovers, has started its ‘Preloved’ segment, giving access to women from across the length and breadth of the country to buy and sell pre-owned saris at the click of a button.

Showcasing previously owned, never worn, barely worn, gently worn, or well-worn saris, MOS Preloved presents a platform for anyone and everyone to upload saris for sale with details that are first screened and then listed by MOS on its website (www.magicofsaris.com). And of course, every sari has a story to tell and a name too! It is then up to the buyers to select as they would from any website.

Explaining the concept, MOS proprietor Susmita Misra says, “The ‘Preloved’ collection allows for affordable indulgence, access to rare weaves, sustainable fashion, and ownership of a varied collection.” With women not wanting to repeat saris for any occasion, a large number from their collection often remain confined to their closets after being worn just once. There are others who get saris as gifts but do not wear them because either they have a similar one or dislike the colour or texture, Misra adds.

This venture might be just a few months old, but going by the response, it is already a success. With over 300 visitors to the website every day and an average of a sale of one sari a day, MOS Preloved saris have already travelled to 20 cities in 13 states thus far. Some sellers have sold as many as 10 saris and the site sees many repeat buyers who buy more than one sari at a time.Indeed, as Misra says,“There could not have been a better way to optimally use the saris. Moreover, we crave some varieties that are not available in stores, but you would get them here.”