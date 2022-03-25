Couturier Poonam Mittal's bridesmaid edit Sakhi taps on the joyous emotions

Joie de Vivre is what primarily inspires designer Poonam Mittal's creations that are rooted in emotive embroidery, heritage handcrafting techniques and celebratory colours. Specialising in bridesmaid couture marked by contemporary silhouettes with minimal embellishments, Mittal's ensembles are ideal for modern Indian weddings.

Her freshest summer festive wedding edit, Sakhi, is an ode to the sisters, friends, soul twins and bridesmaids and the ensembles are inspired by the beloved friends of the bride. We speak with the designer to know more about the collection and her upcoming work. Excerpts:

Poonam Mittal's latest edit Sakshi

Tell us a little about your latest collection Sakhi?

Sakhi is an ode to our sisters, friends like sisters, soul twins & bridesmaids that fill our lives with such unconditional friendship and inexplicable joy, our hearts seem larger.

We have used bright, wholesome, joy-inducing colours in classic timeless silhouettes, just like your closest friends who'll be with you forever. We have used a mix of handloom Chanderi silk, handwoven Kota silk and zari silk adorned with heritage marodi, gota patti and badla work.



What was the design inspiration behind the collection?

All our ensembles are heavily influenced by weddings, festivities and the joy in the chaos that is something super intrinsic to India. So, even if you buy two ensembles from our range, you can mix and match them, pair them with an existing dupatta, or, with your own slim pants and be versatile with it. That's how sisters would come up with varied looks by pairing each other's outfits.



How has bridesmaid clothing has evolved over the years and how does one ensure that open doesn't overdo while dressing up for someone else's wedding?



I think bridesmaids are getting increasingly minimalist, lately. While bridal looks still seem to be a super decked up affair and rightfully so. I do not think we have that problem of overdressing for someone else's wedding anymore. However, if you're a bridesmaid, you must ensure you're not wearing the same colour and cut as the bride. Other than that, be you. You're a bridesmaid because you know the bride well enough and she trusts you.

Poonam Mittal's latest edit Sakshi

Tell us what will be trending when it comes to a summer wedding this year?

Flow and fluidity are keywords. Breathable, light fabrics like organza and silks and asymmetrical cuts are really picking up but overall just fluid and light garments will be trending.





What are the must-haves in a summer ethnic wardrobe?

Cropped blouses and flowy light lehengas that you can mix and match to elevate your look based on the occasion.



And accessories?

I think with people choosing smaller events and destination weddings, fashion jewellery is a safer choice but nothing beats classic jadau and Kundan, in my opinion.

Poonam Mittal

You love emotive embroideries and handcrafts, could you please tell me about your fascination in detail and how different they are?

Poonam Mittal's latest edit Sakshi Intricate work can really add that understated elegance to your garment. Marodi work is different in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, it also differs from craftsmen to craftsmen. With my designs, I try to ensure that the handwork and embroideries aren't added to the piece to make it 'heavy', it is there to add to the silhouette or the design. So, one of our best-selling pieces from our last collection doesn't even have any handwork or embroidery, we just added a little bit of detail on the pants and that sort of sneak-peak works better than bombarding a stunning silhouette with embroidery that has no business being there.

How much does sustainability come into play when it comes to your label?



Honestly, the most sustainable piece of clothing is the one you already have in your wardrobe. So, production by definition is not sustainable environmentally. But how we can be sustainable as designers is by closing the loop on waste. We do that by ensuring we aren't tapping into mindless trends. We only design classic pieces that you will choose to wear for years. We also do versatile pieces that you can choose to dress up or down depending on your preference.

What are your upcoming collections?

Currently, we are working on two collections. We've developed some lovely prints and we will be coming up with Poonam Mittal Prints mid-year. For the summers, you can expect a pastel, sorbet inspired palette of ensembles coming your way.

Price range: Rs18,000 - 40,000

Instagram: @poonammittalofficial