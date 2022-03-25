Couturier Poonam Mittal's bridesmaid edit Sakhi taps on the joyous emotions
Vivid colours and light embroidery define the delightful collection
Joie de Vivre is what primarily inspires designer Poonam Mittal's creations that are rooted in emotive embroidery, heritage handcrafting techniques and celebratory colours. Specialising in bridesmaid couture marked by contemporary silhouettes with minimal embellishments, Mittal's ensembles are ideal for modern Indian weddings.
Her freshest summer festive wedding edit, Sakhi, is an ode to the sisters, friends, soul twins and bridesmaids and the ensembles are inspired by the beloved friends of the bride. We speak with the designer to know more about the collection and her upcoming work. Excerpts:
Tell us a little about your latest collection Sakhi?
Sakhi is an ode to our sisters, friends like sisters, soul twins & bridesmaids that fill our lives with such unconditional friendship and inexplicable joy, our hearts seem larger.
We have used bright, wholesome, joy-inducing colours in classic timeless silhouettes, just like your closest friends who'll be with you forever. We have used a mix of handloom Chanderi silk, handwoven Kota silk and zari silk adorned with heritage marodi, gota patti and badla work.
What was the design inspiration behind the collection?
All our ensembles are heavily influenced by weddings, festivities and the joy in the chaos that is something super intrinsic to India. So, even if you buy two ensembles from our range, you can mix and match them, pair them with an existing dupatta, or, with your own slim pants and be versatile with it. That's how sisters would come up with varied looks by pairing each other's outfits.
How has bridesmaid clothing has evolved over the years and how does one ensure that open doesn't overdo while dressing up for someone else's wedding?
Flow and fluidity are keywords. Breathable, light fabrics like organza and silks and asymmetrical cuts are really picking up but overall just fluid and light garments will be trending.
What are the must-haves in a summer ethnic wardrobe?
Cropped blouses and flowy light lehengas that you can mix and match to elevate your look based on the occasion.
And accessories?
I think with people choosing smaller events and destination weddings, fashion jewellery is a safer choice but nothing beats classic jadau and Kundan, in my opinion.
Price range: Rs18,000 - 40,000
Instagram: @poonammittalofficial