The latest collection of Hermosa Casa is all about a subtle touch of gold to home decor

The Mumbai-based luxury home décor brand Hermosa Casa has recently launched a new collection called Glitz and Gold. From aesthetic candle stands to utility jars, from vases to planters, the brand has come up with a whole line to revamp your home. Talking more about the collection and the brand, Sudhanshu Maheshwari, director, Hermosa Casa, says, “After having created a niche in the real estate industry, we are all set to conquer the home décor space with Hermosa Casa, which we launched in 2018. The aim to venture into this industry was to provide our customers with quality home décor products easily. We handpick only the finest products with premium quality that are used to curate contemporary designs that offer a unique mix of richness and art with the subtle elegance of gold detailing.”

Planters

The collection boasts of ceramic and brass made products like planters, vases and jars in trendy designs. “We import our products from all over the world, especially from Dubai and China. During the pandemic, it was difficult for us to survive. But luckily we did and now we are working towards improving our collection. Next, we are planning to venture into crockery and furniture segments and one by one cover all segments related to real estate,” concludes Sudhanshu.



Rs 950 upwards. Available online.

