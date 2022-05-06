Flow’s spring collection is a study in hues such as tan, charcoal and khaki

Having launched their new vertical, Flow, with a line of classic wardrobe staples last year, Good Earth has now dropped a new collection — New Neutrals — under the new line. Ahead of the unveiling of Flow in 2021, Deepshikha Khanna, creative director, shared that her focus would be clean lines, easy silhouettes and handloom fabrics. So this new collection prides itself on these very qualities. “The premise of the collection was to complete our offerings with a new library of silhouettes and colours that I believe are wardrobe staples as well,” she says, adding, “Clothing myself is a very emotional experience and what I wear allows me to function successfully in the many avatars I don in one single day. So, when I set out to create this brand, I knew I wanted to offer women classic clothes that would last them a lifetime, clothes in which they would feel every inch a woman whilst looking and feeling chic and comfortable above all else.” She tells us more in an exclusive exchange:

An ensemble from the collection

How is this collection unique?

Over the past few years, I have grown in my knowledge and appreciation of indigenous Indian handloom textiles. This has inspired me greatly in what I have done for Flow. It is my endeavor to bring that knowledge and appreciation to other women who are ready to make conscious choices by offering them beautiful clothing that, while simple in nature, have a lot of depth in the way they have been conceived keeping in mind every detail of a woman’s needs.



Tell us about the fabrics, silhouettes and colours used.

The fabric is 100 per cent handloom linen from West Bengal yarn-dyed in colours like old rose, tan and sand apart from the basic mogra and charcoal. Indian women have always shied away from tan, and I wanted to bring this colour to the forefront to show just how beautiful tan looks on tan skin tones. It’s beenreceived well, and it will always be a staple colour for Flow. We combined the gorgeous linen in these colours to create silhouettes that work across body types. We hope to become known for the fit of our pants as we offer a small range, but we know those really work for an Indian body irrespective of age and size. I’m mostly inspired by traditional silhouettes like the kurta, dhoti and lehenga and use these to create more contemporary offerings for a woman whose lifestyle needs versatility.

An ensemble from the collection

What are some little details that add to the character of the collection?

Most details you will find in Flow are utility based. We have an elasticated cuff sleeve on one of our shirts so that they’re easy to pull up when getting to work, our cigarette pants have a two-inch adjustable elastic on the sides to cover for the constant movement in weight through the lifetime of a garment. The focus otherwise is in nailing the cut so that women feel chic and not frumpy.

What was challenging about creating this collection?

When you’re working with handloom fabric, it’s a hit or miss. Sometimes, the yarn will change and what you managed to achieve and pass (especially a colour) in sampling just cannot be replicated in production. Timing is key. One must be very patient — it can take four to six months to churn out a large quantity of fabric. There are many factors involved when doing handloom, so we just have to be patient and make space for all of that unpredictability. The second challenge is production. It’s very difficult to find vendors who are focused on creating apparel with impeccable finish. It’s a real effort to train people to think differently.

What else can one expect from you this year?

Our next collection is a beautiful collection of wardrobe staples for the day. Think stunning stripes in linen and khadi. Towards the end of the year, we will also drop our first ever collection of evening wear in silk.

Rs.4,500 upwards. At the store on Walton Road and online

