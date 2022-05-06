Punit Balana's new edit, Lakshmi, reflects the changes that have taken place in the last two years

Designer Punit Balana’s new collection, Lakshmi, as the name suggests, takes inspiration from the journey of this imaginary young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl, Lakshmi, who is well travelled, has explored the world of fashion, yet is very rooted. She is coming to India to attend a friend’s wedding after the pandemic.

The collection is inspired by the thought process of how she would like to look when she meets her friends for the first time at the airport to what she would like to wear for the Haldi ceremony. As he returns to the physical runway after two years, this collection is extremely close to Punit’s heart and encapsulates the entire journey of this free-spirited girl from the time she meets her close ones to the time she says goodbye to them.

Punit Balana's latest edit

Punit’s collections always stand out for the movement and proportion of the silhouettes and this time around, he has beautifully transformed his learning of two years of what has changed in weddings, the needs of destination weddings, what a woman needs whether she is a 20-year-old or a 45-year-old, into this collection.

A sense of fluidity and ease with movement is the core of Punit’s new collection Lakshmi. A flowy, fun skirt with pockets has been paired with a metallic blouse for that super modern edgy look. The dupatta is tucked in a way with a sexy string blouse for carefree dancing. Cultured yet not traditional, the collection is dramatic and exotic.

Punit Balana

We talk to the designer about the same.

Is there a distinct shift towards light lehengas when it comes to bridal/festive wear?

The functions have become more intimate. Events like mehendi or haldi have become important and are the events where all let their hair down and enjoy themselves. There has been a special demand for lightweight lehengas and anarkalis to celebrate these occasions.

Tell us about the collection, Lakshmi?

Our new collection Lakshmi is an artistic expression which beautifully blends culture and art forms deeply rooted in Rajasthan. The ensembles are replete with bold motifs in Rajasthani natural vegetable dye using Kalamkari and ajrakh techniques on luscious chanderi silks rendering a surrealistic vision. It’s like a canvas with bold lotus, birds, an enchanted garden, Mughal war zone with horses hand-block printed on the surface of the garment, like a painter’s afterthought. Explorative and layered metallic embroidery on prints and solid tones, using coins, thread and mirrors, breathes magic into diaphanous palettes of neutrals, tones of henna and earthy hues.

Punit Balana's latest edit

What's in store for men this year?

The men’s collection is all fun. Printed stoles with kurtas or tunics and shirt-trouser combos for the perfect Western option comprise what we are offering apart from the printed pants and shirts, smartly embroidered kurtas for festivities.

What will be the general summer fashion trend this year?

Comfort and sustainability will be the mantra this summer. In this scorching heat, fashionable skirts with strappy blouses and printed dresses will be in vogue.

Tell us how fashion for daily wear has changed in the current scenario?

Fashion for daily wear has become more casual and comfortable.

Must have in summer wardrobe?

A white shirt, or, a white dress.

What are a few changes in the sartorial fashion trend that you feel have taken place for good?

People are open to trying sustainable options, and different silhouettes which are lightweight. Also, prints are back in vogue!

Price on request. On punitbalan.in