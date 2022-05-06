Shweta Aggarwal's couture edit Stroke by Stroke is a mix of bling and sober designs

Her last collection, Bit of earth took inspiration from earthy elements and was a stunning curation of in-house textured fabrics like organza and foil satin, replete with hand-embroidered zardosi work and now, couturier Shweta Aggarwal is back with a fascinating SS'22 couture edit inspired by zentangles called Stroke by Stroke.

"Just like zentangles, the collection is deliberate, yet unexpected and liberating. The edit comprises a balanced mix of bling and sober in never-seen-before colour combinations and offers silhouettes including lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, draped sari dresses, palazzos with crop tops and capes,” tells Shweta.

Shweta Aggarwal's edit Stroke by Stroke

Shweta feels that people now prefer outfits that they can repeat more than once and style in multiple ways. "This summer ensembles dipped in bright colours like pink, emerald green, lilac, and neon are the best bet. Apart from this, handcrafted rich and intricate embroideries will make you stand out this season. Every woman should invest in summer staples such as drape saris, crop tops with skirts or jog pants paired with long capes that are absolute summer essentials for their versatility. Also, invest in a heavily embellished Anarkalis," she advises.

According to Shweta, summer fashion is all about lightweight accessories that look easy yet appealing to the eyes and she tells it's great to invest in some good pieces of pearl jewellery, double-layered necklaces, wide waistbelts, and petite mini bags to add an extra oomph to your entire summer look.

Shweta Aggarwal's edit Stroke by Stroke



"One must not restrict themselves this summer to just pastel shades. Try experimenting with different bright hues and opt for functional clothing. Pick fabrics that are easy to carry, yet eye-catching and avoid heavy dupattas. Summer bridesmaids can wear Indo-western jumpsuits, cape styles, and light shararas," shares Shweta.

Shweta Aggarwal's edit Stroke by Stroke

The designer is now busy working on her Stroke by Stroke Pret Edit which will be launching very soon. It will be a collection of ensembles tailored just right for the day and night parties."We have done a lot of creative and new surface development, so, you can expect lots of organza work, georgette ensembles, an interesting colour palette of champagne hues and teal green with grey, a combination of rust green and neon green with lots of colour blocking patterns," she signs off.



Price on request. On www.shwetaaggarwal.in