Bohurupi Shantiniketan's new summer menswear collection is a mix of heritage and modern styles

Couturier Abhishek Roy's Bohurupi Shantiniketan's new summer menswear collection Ray-trospective pays homage to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 101st birthday.

The label gives a new face to menswear by upholding the spirit of Bengal zamindari gharana with a contemporary infusion of Ray's classics. All outfits in pure cotton, display understated aesthetics and muted interplay of colours.

Price starts at Rs 5,000 Store address: Graham's Land, Tollygunge (by appointment only)