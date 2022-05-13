Gargee Designer’s latest edit called Jhoom for men assembles the hues of summer

Summer is upon us and to match the hotness of the season, Delhi-based menswear label Gargee Designers have rolled out their exquisite summer collection — Jhoom (loosely translated it means to sway to music, and in this case to a sufi rhythm). As a part of the collection, the design label has linen, dori and silk fabrics in different colours and designs, suitable for any occasion. The brand is known for its classy silhouettes and textures and has dressed actors like Rajkummar Rao, Rana Daggubati along with singers Guru Randhawa, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jubin Nautiyal.

Talking about the new collection, Ravi Gupta, the designer at Gargee Designer says, “With the onset of summer, it brings us utmost happiness to share Jhoom with everyone. This collection brings a splash of colours like bright yellow, red, pink, teal and rust to our lives and reminds us to dance in summer’s sun. Be it a yellow linen embroidered bundi set or the same in sky blue — all the pieces in this collection stand out from each other and enhance the men’s trousseau. Jhoom also features very stylish Sherwani sets for occasions that call for a little extra dose of glamour.”

Ravi Gupta

The brand was initially started by his father in the 1980s with the aim to dress men in stylish clothes. “I grew up watching him giving styling advice to his friends and customers. My inspiration to join Gargee was my father, as I wanted to do the same. I studied fashion and worked for designer Varun Bahl to gain experience. It was then that I joined Gargee in 2012 to carry forward the legacy. I introduced wedding wear collections when I came onboard,” he shares. The designer plans to launch new collections every three months.

Rs 5,000 upwards. Available online