Kolkata label Kanishka's summer exbition unveils their latest line of exquisite saris

the renowned homegrown label will also be presenting a special collection of exquisite organza Benarasis apart from their exclusive Dhakais

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  13th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  13th May 2022 12:00 AM
Kanishka1

Kanishka's summer edit

Kanishka's annual summer exhibition Suti, which lasts till tomorrow will showcase their latest summer line. Apart from their signature block prints in chanderi, maheshwari, mulmul and kota, a wide variety of Bengal handloom, Telias, chanderis, Khadi, linen and fulias will also be on display. This year, the renowned homegrown label will also be presenting a special collection of exquisite organza Benarasis apart from their exclusive Dhakais.

Till tomorrow. Store address: 2/1 Hindustan Road. Price on request.

Comments