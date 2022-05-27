Celebrity stylist Faiza Aman Khan conducts Bridal Ramp Walk for Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Chennai

The best trait of any creative professional is their ability to multitask. And when it comes to multitasking, there’s nobody better than Faiza Aman Khan. She needs no introduction as Faiza has carved her name herself as one of the most successful personalities in the fashion industry. She is a celebrity stylist, fashion diva and event planner. Khan is now creating waves for the recently conducted event in association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Faiza Aman Khan organized the Bridal Ramp Walk with the top models from Chennai. The ramp show went on to become a huge success. When it comes to organizing events, Faiza has been very selective with brands. Earlier, she had managed the entire event for Le Méridien in Chennai that went for almost a month. And now Faiza conducted yet another successful event for the international jewellery brand.

While fashion events have been common for Faiza Aman Khan, this event with Malabar Gold & Diamonds was special for her. She said, “When the jewellery brand approached me, I was excited about the association. It was a pleasure collaborating with the brand for the grand event. I conducted the Bridal Ramp Walk on May 21. The curtains of the event were brought down by showstoppers Gopinath Ravi and Shubharaksha.”

In addition, she choreographed the fashion show for models, and the theme was recreating the looks of Bollywood celebrities. At the event, the models recreated different celebrity looks of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma to name a few. This is not the first time that Faiza Aman Khan conducted a splendid event in Chennai. Besides organizing events, Faiza is a prolific fashion designer as well.

In the past, she has worked with eminent celebrities from the South and other parts of India. On top of it, Faiza is the only designer in Chennai to showcase more than 112 designs at an event. When asked what fashion means to her, Faiza revealed that it is a mix of modern and timeless designs.

As much as she loves modern fashion, Khan equally adores vintage fashion choices. Pursuing her passion, the fashion designer and event planner started her venture Fab Events. The company majorly looks into organizing different types of events with models and creative professionals in the South.

