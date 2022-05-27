Lavanya the Label launched two new collections apt for every occasion

The Rajasthan-based Lavanya the label has recently launched two collections — casual and rakhi — dedicated to all those fashionistas out there who desire to dress in comfortable clothing for weekend getaways, unplanned events and parties. Talking about the collections, founder and designer Pooja Choudhary says, “The collections are all about heritage and beauty. From minimal fashion to beautiful hand prints we have everything to pamper the fashionista in you. The casual collection has 15 elegant designs of kurta sets and dresses. The rakhi collection has 30 designs of saris and lehengas made from jacquard, cotton, organza and shibori. The casual collection is ideal for daily wear, be it for work, brunch with friends or to just to go out. We always wanted to do something different for fashion queens and with Lavanya the Label and we have achieved it! From trending prints to classic colours, we have outfits to stack up in one's closet for your every mood.”

Yellow printed ruffle sari

The collections offer a range of hues — pink, yellow, green, red, blue and lavender — in beautiful floral prints suitable for this summer season. The range also epitomises the spirit of true Indian women. “I was always interested in fashion and wanted to look good. But it was in 2018, that I stopped pursuing LLB and joined the fashion industry full time with Lavanya. I pursued an MBA to understand the business better. I always plan collections three months before launching it. Our next collection will be for Ganesh Puja and then for the wedding season,” concludes Pooja.

Pooja Choudhary

Rs 1,299 upwards for casual collection and `3,999 upwards for Rakhi collection.