Celebrity designer Raghavendra Rathore’s latest edit Nocturnal Fiesta is a classic invitation to soirées

Winters are here and the long evenings spark a zest for soirées. As we think to revel in late-night gatherings, eminent designer Raghavendra Rathore presents a timeless and suave evening wear edit titled Nocturnal Fiesta. The edit draws inspiration from the glitterati of evening parties, exquisitely presented by luxe fabrics, jaal-like intricate motifs, noir colour tones and sequin accents — all that is insignia of understated glamour and elegance.

The designer tells us about his mood board for the edit,“With the festive season and the onset of winter, the spirit of celebration has become the norm. This essence of lifestyle is translated onto our moodboard. The edit celebrates the vibrancy of colours of the season with hues of reds and purples and offers new possibilities of festive looks for one’s wardrobe.” While the designer label Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur is known to capture aristocratic grace, thus paying homage to the designer’s roots in the royal family of Jodhpur, it is equally dynamic when it comes to reinventing age-old styles. In his 28 -year-old legacy, the designer has been known to revamp statement Bandhgala jackets with modern cuts thus inking his name in India’s ever evolving fashion landscape.

The same spirit of experimentation is seen in Nocturnal Fiesta also which presents quintessential sensibilities with a touch of quirk! Elaborating on the same, Raghavendra tells us, “This edit is an ideal mix of classic meets contemporary while keeping the edge of luxury in all its elements. The fun begins when you can take such looks to create customised designs for any gentleman’s personality from quirky to classic, from subtle to slick .” Much like the past edits, Nocturnal Fiesta too exudes an inheritance of panache. Perhaps, that’s why the label’s outfits are regularly spotted on celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli amongst many others.

The collection includes stately achkans, Bandhgalas, waistcoats, shirts, dhotis, churidars, breeches and kurta sets in an eclectic mix of ethnic yet contemporay looks. Telling us about the making of edit Raghavendra, one of the pioneers of heritage clothing, shares, “All the elements used are inspired by the nocturnal world. The colours, textures and fabrics all amalgamate to create the perfect product for evening looks. The beauty of the collection lies in the combination of all these details that pay homage to its inspiration.”



