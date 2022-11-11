Designer Sweta Bagla's latest edit Ittefaq has fresh silhouettes

Led by designer and entrepreneur Sweta Bagla, Namo by Sweta Bagla is a contemporary Indo-Western and Ethnic Wear label that channels Sweta's calm vibes in its hand-embroidered flowy silhouettes.

This NIFT Kolkata graduate, who also did a summer course at the London School of Fashion, launched her label in 2018 and has earned renown for the quality and fit of her outfits.

"My designs have always been a form of self-expression, individuality and minimalism and combine traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Hence women will find something or the other to suit their personal style," tells Sweta.

Their winter festive edition, Ittefaq (meaning coincidence), drew inspiration from how sometimes two strangers meet and end up spending their lives together. "We wanted to capture the fear, the nervousness, the eagerness, the raw excitement, the confidence of the first meet which develops into something that lasts forever. Hence the cuts are flowy and comfortable, the colours soothing and the designs intricate. We wanted to bring innocence and confidence together. We love working with asymmetrical silhouettes giving a perfect fit for each body type and have used bamberg silk, muslin, Moonga fabric and raw silk," says Sweta.

Sweta's design philosophy has always been working on the details like intricate embroidery and working around silhouettes. But this year’s collection is definitely very different from all the other collections that they did earlier. "Keeping it minimal and going with the trend we have largely concentrated our pieces based on different silhouettes," she explains.

Sweta thinks that this winter-festive season, most of us are enjoying bling and lightweight coord sets which was not the case earlier with more priority given to comfort and reusability. Hence she feels that winter wardrobe essentials this season should comprise basic coord sets, trench coat, tailored trousers and layers.

"The Indo-western outfits look extremely stylish and you can channel your festive vibe by slipping into one. Pastels are quite the trend this season. A brocade trench coat and a statement belt are all about the drama and romance one can add to the wardrobe. Dressing up for a cocktail nite is all about elegance and simplicity yet celebratory," she advises.

Their upcoming collection is about minimal and intricate details on the sleeves and collar and Sweta is working with flowy organza fabric and soothing prints for coord sets with different silhouettes.

Price on request. 1, Ballygunge Place, Flat 5.