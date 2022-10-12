It is often said that a saree is always more of an expression of one’s personality than a garment. In keeping with the vibrancy of the present saree wearers, Nalli has launched a new designer collection of silk organza sarees called Birds of Paradise, with prints that marry the classic edge of a saree with the contemporary ethos of today’s woman.

Talking about the collection, Lavanya Nalli, founder, Nalli sarees, says, “Nalli has always been known for handloom and heirloom pieces. We are the market leaders when it comes to silk sarees, but we wanted to elevate our range. This silk organza saree collection is just the first step towards that, we will have four more collections from now till spring next year exploring horizons,” adding, “The silk organza sarees have hand-illustrated motifs of a tropical view, with lovebirds and floral prints in deep hues and pastel colours that look casual yet trendy, and can be worn for various occasions. The collection has 16 unique designs with colour variations under each design, so there is something for everyone.”

The idea behind choosing a tropical aesthetic is the commonality we all share: a connection with nature. From the bird motifs in kanjeevaram sarees, to the beautiful birds in Parsi embroidery, from the paintings of Van Gogh, Henri Rousseau, and Monet to the words of Shelly, Keats, and Wordsworth, artists throughout history have drawn inspiration from birds. The collection takes that relationship between art and the depiction of birds a step further and is all about bringing this age-old symbiosis to saree lovers in a different light. Birds of Paradise, to the brand, is also a way to pay tribute to their origins.

The true value of original designs in today’s time while also upholding fabric quality with the best satin organzas available in the market is a principle that this collection ardently reflects. “There are different organza qualities available in the market. Sometimes it was difficult to import the highest quality silk organza for the collection, but we pulled off,”she shares.

According to her, this collection has been made possible with such grounded taste because of Nalli’s legacy as a community of weavers, dating back to the 1800s, when they emigrated to Kanchipuram and started their family there. Today, the company is spread across 40 stores in India and abroad, including two stores in Hyderabad. “From the time we opened in Hyderabad in 1990, the city has been a great market. People here love sophisticated, higher quality products and are open to experiment. Even though they love their benarasi and kanjeevarams, they are open for others too. I am planning to expand in Hyderabad and other cities with more stores soon,” concludes Lavanya.