Couturier Shahab Durazi's latest collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI is all about minute details

Affectionately called the “Armani of India”, Shahab Durazi’s creations have always been about perfectly crafted outfits with intricate details. construction skills are legendary and admired not only in India but globally.

Making an appearance on the fashion ramp after 12 years, Shahab unleashed a collection that flaunts beaded trousers, fringe edged dresses with a nostalgic flavour of the 40s and 50s. Belts sported dazzling, diamante buckles, while blouses were resplendent with pearl and crystal necklines. For the capes and coats, Shahab brought in large French motifs from the Renaissance and Rococo art forms. Shahab's gala evening gowns had silhouettes that are soft, flowing, voluminous or at times mermaid. Abstract prints on French chiffon gowns that had waists cinched with belts or cummerbund grabbed eyeballs. Known for his sharply tailored suits, Shahab brought in a softer, slouchier look that was lavishly embellished with pearl or French floral filigree.

“The capsule collection will endorse slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness that defies the concept of trends and promotes classic couture with contemporary nuances. As it has always been, the hope with this collection too, is to consciously create a distinctive space for western couture that’s indisputably based on a unique aesthetic,” says Shahab.

In menswear, Shahab offered hints of the English Dandy look with pristine collars, cuffs and bows embellished with pearls and silk ribbons. Boleros and short bundgala jackets with glass beads, pearls, and cord embroidery ruled the ramp. There were also tailored sherwanis with intricate beadwork, while asymmetric kurtas embroidered with beaded silk thread borders also caught attention. The stylish woollen coats, shirts with hand-embroidered beaded yokes, cummerbunds with 3D flowers, pearl, cord embroidery and quilting completed the luxurious look of the menswear line.

Ensuring that the ensembles were accessorised perfectly, Shahab added hand-embroidered clutch bags, lace collars, cuffs, envelope briefcases and pearl-encrusted bow clips. Staying true to his love for black, the predominantly all-black line had occasional sparks of white, grey, cream, bone, ecru, dove, slate, and silver. The men’s and women’s collections were mesmerising visions of silhouettes, embellishments, and expert construction with minute attention to detail.