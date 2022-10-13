Shantnu and Nikhil close day one of LFWxFDCI with their collection Capella

Designers Shantnu and Nikhil closed day one of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI with their Capella collection.

The couturiers moved onto an adventurous path with nostalgic opulence by revisiting the Baroque Era’s majestic artefact – the chandelier -- as their inspiration. With this bright object of layered artistic lighting as the centre of the show, the collection also displayed layers of design creativity in each ensemble.

“When designers work on a collection, it’s a process very similar to directors working on a movie. Most of the journey towards making this collection was getting to that point where you feel great and excited about what you are doing. Capella is that space where we wanted to revisit our love for European fabrics, the chandeliers and the old times but we revisited them with a new interest. We have always said less is more for us but with this collection, we decided to go beyond. The use of Swarovski jewellery and the whole extravagance it brought along was very exciting to us,” tell Shantnu and Nikhil.

The embroideries were replete with intricate beauty of baroque leaf motifs and since the early 17th century displayed exaggerated styles and forms, the edit too stayed true to the theme. The designing duo paid colourful homage to neutral off-white then moved to rich mint gold and brought in staid charcoal that was also seen at times in the interiors of Baroque palaces.

For the upcoming Indian bridal season, Shantnu and Nikhil unveiled magnificent lehengas encrusted with crystals and jewel stones. Tiers were accentuated by tulle and veils that brought forth a sensuous lavish quality of that era. An embellishment that was extremely eye-catching came in the form of Baroque lace embroidered in Dori work.

Showstopper Kriti Sanon at Shantnu and Nikhil show at LFWxFDCI

Men’s wear featured all the characteristic design sensibilities of the designer duo such as draped kurtas, salwars, loose pyjamas, and narrow pants along with buttonless sherwanis, bundgala jackets and bundies. A touch of the western silhouette came in form of a one-button jacket, at times, worn over a sheer embroidered kurta. Interesting additions were the wide lapel, dolman sleeve, cropped jacket, as well as some cool embellished sweaters for formal wear.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was the showstopper and looked resplendent in a white bridal lehenga with a luxurious tulle trail, edgy bustier and Baroque lace embroidered in Dori Work, edged tulle dupatta.