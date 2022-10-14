Newly launched sustainable label Quirkybae stands for fuss-free, understated fashion

A sustainable homegrown fashion brand, Quirkybae aims at making sustainable fashion a fuss-free daily wear option. Launched in February this year by Shrutanwita Chakraborty and her friend Ujan Ganguly, the label stands for everything subtle and understated in pure organic cotton and other natural fabric.

“We are trying to bring comfortable fabric in pop colours and quirky prints, which can be your everyday go-to options. We use only handloom fabric and as of now, we are working on three kinds of fabric, handloom organic cotton, handloom bamboo and khadi that is yet to be launched. We are here to add a blob of fun to sustainable fashion with our unique design language,” Shrutanwita explains.

Quirkybae's The Autumn Edit

Keeping in line with their ethos, Quirkybae’s festive lineup, The Autumn Edit is a versatile range in muted colours like pastel blue, chartreuse green, pink, purple and white. “These are all perfect for the festive mood but at the same time can be worn throughout the year. This is our second collection and we have introduced bamboo fabric since it’s one of the most sustainable fabrics and comfortable too. We have also introduced the tie-dye technique which we wish to explore further,” she adds.

Quirkybae's The Autumn Edit

Their design language has an extremely fresh vibe with a dash of simple aesthetics. There’s a mix of minimal yet quirky designs and interesting silhouettes. Shrutanwita feels that whatever one wears should reflect his or her personality -- be it a heavy thread-worked lehenga or a simple monotone sari, one must carry it with aplomb and feel comfortable in the attire.”Be comfortable in whatever you wear during festivities like Diwali. Avoid polyester and alike, not just because it is harmful to the environment, but because it is also prone to catch fire. Wear cotton or any other natural fabric, since that’s a far more comfortable and safer option,” suggests Shrutanwita, who is the brains behind the label’s designs.

Quirkybae's The Autumn Edit

Currently, she is working on the label’s upcoming collection, The Winter Edit. “We are working on khadi right now. We are also planning to include another new handloom fabric, let that be a surprise as of now. We have planned to explore different kinds of cuts, designs and pattern this time. There will be colour blocks, patchworks besides exquisite and intricate hand-embroidery work. This winter edit might see a few jumpsuits, jackets and layered dresses among the silhouettes. Colours too will play a vital role this time,” the self-taught designer signs off.

Price on request. On quirkybae.com