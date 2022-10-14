Senco Gold & Diamonds' Diwali edit is a meld of modern and traditional designs 

If there’s any homegrown bijoux brand in Bengal that has carved a very trustworthy niche for itself among the jewellers through generations, it has to be Senco Gold and Diamond. A brand defined by unique designs in pure gold, diamond, platinum and precious stones, has over 130 showrooms across the country that showcases the best of precious bijouterie.

We speak to the director and head of marketing and design of the precious jewellery label, Joita Sen, to know about their latest offerings for this Diwali that are available at their D'Signia showroom on Camac Street.

Tell us in detail about the designs for the Diwali collection?

We have divided the Diwali collection into two broad segments comprising the lightweight daily wear range Everlite and a new Shagun collection which is inspired by lotus, the emblem for goddess Lakshmi symbolising prosperity, peace and purity. The other collection is under our Vivaha (wedding) segment called the Rajwada collection which offers glamorous and stylish bijoux which is rooted in Indian traditions and heritage.

We have different designs in diamond, Polki, kundan, antique, gold and platinum besides silver items.

What are the unique styles you have introduced this time around?

We have introduced stylish everyday wear jewellery which makes a fashion statement whether you are in the office, at home or at a social gathering. Lots of new designs and concepts have been developed keeping the festive season in mind.

Also, lots of brides buy on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. So, we have an exclusive range of designs in necklaces which are regal. Our Senco x Kiara (Advani) wedding 2023 sees Kiara in some of them.

What will be trending this Diwali when it comes to jewellery?

Diamonds are always trending. Be it heavier chokers or lightweight everyday wear – they’re evergreen. We’ve introduced a new style of polki where the setting is unique and looks like you’re wearing diamond chokers and necklaces. In gold necklaces and bangles, we have played around unique shapes and structures so that they stand out in a crowd and make a noticeable difference.

Your offerings for the upcoming wedding season?

Our newest collection is called Rajwada. Every bride feels like a queen during her wedding day and this collection is about grand designs which are trendy yet rooted in tradition. Diamond, antique with meenakari, polki, kundan and gold filigree and nakshi karigari collections have been designed keeping this theme in mind. And all of these are very much within anyone’s budget.

Is heavy jewellery back in trend?

They’ve always been in trend. The last two years saw a rise in heavy jewellery. However, now, along with heavy gold jewellery, we are seeing diamond jewellery picking up too and with things opening up, Western designs in gold, diamonds and platinum have become popular. Useful jewellery for daily wear too has picked up again.

What kind of pieces will be working for brides?

Currently, chokers are very in and we’ve created a whole new collection of chokers and necklaces along with the maang tika which is in vogue too.

Some jewellery tips for would-be brides?

Go for jewelleries that suit you, especially necklaces. Understand your neck type and choose your necklaces accordingly. Create your own style.

Available at 22 Camac Street. Block B. Ground floor.