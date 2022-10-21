House of Debaarun's Diwali edit, Tyohar, has some beautiful ethnic fusion wear options

House of Debaarun by couturier Debarun Mukherjee represents a beautiful meld of handcrafted ethnic designs with modern silhouettes. A sensitive designer, the appeal of his outfits in pure fabrics lies in their timelessness and wearability. This Diwali too, the couturier has come up with a splendid festive wedding line-up, aptly called Tyohar Edit 22/23.

"Tyohaar or festival is an ode to the festive and celebration wear from the House of Debaarun. It revisits the classic looks in the ethnic and traditional wear zone with a twist of fusion. This time, I have used colours like emerald green, shocking pink, old rose pink, indigo blue, burgundy and rich royal green to give the attires a bright festive yet elegant feel. Like always, I am a fan of gorgeous fabrics like satin silk, chanderi, raw silk, silk georgette and velvet and have used the same liberally in this edit too," tells Debarun.

House of Debaarun's Tyohar edit

The thought behind this entire collection was to go back to the classic style statements of yesteryears that have stood the test of time. Debarun states that traditional outfits will never lose their relevance and always outlive the raging trends. What sets his stocks apart from the rest is that he gives the traditional silhouettes a subtle edgy contemporary twist.

"Since buyers are extremely updated about fashion trends nowadays, a designer must take into account all that's raging the fashion scene and yet come up with something that's unique and relevant," he explains. In his latest line-up, you can find such interesting pieces as lehengas coupled with colourful blazers, short tank tops embellished with sequins and paired with sleek formal trousers. In menswear, we spotted some very traditional kurtas in silk paired with long jackets in silk-wool fabrics. There are also a lot of long, shirt dresses that have been teamed with lehengas to give them a fresh millennial twist.

House of Debaarun's Tyohar edit

The couturier feels that this Diwali will be all about fusion wear with a bohemian and contemporary touch. "Go wild with styling, but be rooted and responsible when it comes to fabric, surface texturing and techniques. We have moved over the glitz and glamour and the emerging fashion philosophy is more individualistic and comfort-oriented than ever," he suggests.

House of Debaarun's Tyohar edit

Debarun's take on wardrobe essentials includes a traditional sari with an embroidered or printed blouse, an all-white kurta-pyjama set for men, a nice pair of Indian footwear, some ethnic scarves and dupattas to pair up with western wear. "Festivities like Diwali and Bhai Dooj are all about having fun with friends and family. So, your main mantra would be to feel comfortable in whatever you are wearing. Choose your clothes wisely keeping the weather in mind and wear something that's comfortable, preferably in natural fabrics which can see you through the day. Go for bright and warm festive colours and add some bling and loads of accessories like bags, jutis and traditional bojouterie. But always remember, a positive spirit and a beautiful smile can take you a long way," he adds.

Debarun is currently working on his upcoming collection which will be exclusively on prints and contemporary cuts. "It will be a luxury pret resort collection comprising luxe lightweight saris, blazer jackets jazzy shirt dresses, fusion anarkalis with long trousers and sheet dresses with Indian hand embroideries. I plan to launch the edit sometime in February next year," signs off the designer.

Price on request. Available on debaarun.com