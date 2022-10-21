Indulge turns 15: Destination Chennai — why South India comes to our city for bridal jewellery shopping:

Chennai is globally known as a destination for gold jewellery and the city’s most popular gold jewellers often focus on their bridal collections with rabid passion. So much so, designer Sabyasachi was in town recently with his latest heritage jewellery collection! We curate a list of five brands and their brand new offerings that bring in the most tourists, often being the only stop, for many quick jewellery-hunt-inspired visits to the city.

Heritage and how!

Releasing this Chola-themed bridal collection almost at the same time as Ponniyin Selvan — I, was one of the best marketing ideas of this year for Tanishq. The collection, Chozha, draws its inspiration from three key pillars of the dynasty — the magnificent temple architecture, sangam poetry and the Chola bronzes — an ode to the dynasty in the truest form. Look forward to pieces like The Chola Necklace — an ode to Raja Raja Chola, inspired by the vimana of the Thanjavur temple, replete with Tamizhi inscriptions; a Chola Coin Necklace; the Raja Gopuram Necklace — a re-creation of the gateways to the Brihadeeshvara Temple; and the Mangalam Necklace — with a pendant that holds the imagery of the Karanthai Victory Coin depicting a celebration of victory over the Pandyas, encircled with a Tamizhi inscription that blesses the wearer with good luck. Price on request. At Tanishq outlets and online.

The Chozha Collection from Tanishq

Bridal ensembles from GRT

Old meets new

Jumping onto the ‘Chola’ jewellery bandwagon, this brand has also launched a new collection, Briha, inspired by Thanjavur Chola architecture. The new collection, perfectly timed for a Diwali release and again coinciding with the release of Ponniyin Selvan — I, features vintage jewellery in gold with a smattering of semi-precious stones and beads. The collection melds seamlessly into any South Indian bridal collection, something that the brand is already known for. Also, look out for their expanded collections — Mayuri (inspired by the peacock), Laya (silver jewellery with semi-precious stones), Celebrations (silver jewellery with gold hues) and Mouval (jewellery inspired by the jasmine flower). At GRT outlets and online.

Weight in gold

Releasing extended collections of Apurva — antique gold jewellery and Veda — traditional gold jewellery just in time for the festive season, this brand is also known for wider collections of heavier pieces of gold jewellery (above 400 gms) that are housed exclusively in the city. With the local market being one of the only ones where heavy bridal jewellery is preferred over lighter contemporary bijouterie, this brand, though new to the city, has already built a loyal clientele that swears by its collections of traditional jewellery in gold and precious stones. At Joy Alukkas outlets and online.

Bridal jewellery from Joy Alukkas

The Tamil Bride from Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Dance bijouterie

Releasing their Nrityanjali collection with gold jewellery inspired by the classical dances of India in Chennai just in time for the extended festive season, this brand has also just released an expanded collection of Divine, their ever-popular heritage bridal jewellery collection, this Diwali. Combining their know-how and deep cultural research, the brand is also known for their constantly updated specific collections aimed at local communities like Tamil Chettiar, Tamil Gounder and Tamil Brahmin; and have expanded those collections with new pieces just in time for the wedding and festive season. At Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets. Book store visits online.

The Tamizh Manappen from Kalyan Jewellers

Proudly South Indian

Priding themselves on being a South Indian Jewellery Brand, first and foremost, this brand’s Muhurat collection of regional bridal ensembles also features an ever expanding sub-collection focused on the Tamil bride. The expanded collection, released just in time for the festive season features nethi chuttis (maang tika), suryapirais, chandrapirais (sun and moon ornaments worn on two sides of hair parted in the centre of a head), vankis (inverted V shape armlet) and several variants of valayals, haarams and maalais (necklaces), among many other traditional pieces of jewellery. At Kalyan Jewellery outlets and online.

