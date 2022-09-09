Geisha Designs' festive edit An Enchanted Forest is a tale of changing seasons in rich colours

“Flowers, art, mystique, life & nature’s pride form a constant source of inspiration for us. We try to create designs that are handcrafted, elegant, pretty and vintage,” says Shalini. Their latest collection, An Enchanted Forest, is inspired by the mellow beauty of the changing season projecting warmth and sophistication. "There are plenty of options in strapless gowns, plunging necklines, corsetry-inspired blouses, floral saris, and light and airy lehengas in celebratory shades of grey, blue, purple, and green," tells Shalini.

Tell us in detail about your new festive edit?

An Enchanted Forest is inspired by the immense beauty of nature and the joy that brings to us. Everything we do at Geisha is inspired from nature, the blooming flowers; their scent, hues of leaves, the music of birds or the sound of a flowing stream, everything gets us on our toes. For this collection, we’ve used delicate chiffon, organza and tulle in a soft pastel colour palette which has a lot of dusty pinks, ivories, powder blues and greens. We’ve tried to capture the whims and beauty of nature through floral motifs, delicate embroideries and ornate embellishments.

How much has the sartorial preferences changed?

The focus has shifted from just looking good to being comfortable. Comfort has become sacrosanct for consumers besides mindful buying of seasonless pieces which last longer.

What are the current ethnic wear trends?

Consumers are taking more interest in responsible fashion and are more drawn towards pieces that are luxuriously detailed and are handcrafted. The newer generation of women is looking for unique, inclusive and fearless styles. They are also more experimental and invest in pieces that are fuss-free, and contemporary.

What will be trending big time this pujas?

Outfits like pre-draped saris, festive jackets worn over pants or co-ord sets like printed shararas with refined embellishments or festive kaftans will still be very much relevant this festive season. A lot of metallics, ivories and yellows will also be trending.

What sustainable practices have you adopted?

Our raw materials are ethically produced and sourced and we employ indigenous handmade techniques with a focus to re-use and recycle materials.

What are the other upcoming collections you are working on? (please share in details)

We’re currently working on a line of cocktail gowns and sundowner pieces that we’ll be showcasing at the FDCI X Lakme fashion week. It’s going to be all about luxury mixed with power, you’ll see a lot of structural silhouettes with intricate techniques and refined details. We’ll also be releasing a new edit of cocktail gowns in October which will feature sexy and glamorous cocktail pieces in a lot of metallic reds, blues, and green.